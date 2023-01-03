basketball NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: UCLA, Xavier on rise 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The latest men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy are here, with the top four teams from the last projection — UConn , Purdue , Arizona and Kansas — holding on to their 1-seeds.

This is despite two of them losing in recent days, with UConn falling at Xavier and Purdue being upset by unranked Rutgers.

Three of the projected 2-seeds — Alabama , Tennessee and Houston — also kept their places. UCLA moved up into the other 2-seed, replacing Gonzaga , which fell to a 3-seed. Elsewhere in the bracket, Baylor moved down from a No. 3 to a No. 4 after a 15-point loss to Iowa State. Meanwhile, Xavier's win over UConn moved it up from a 6-seed to a 5-seed.

The Big Ten still leads all conferences with nine teams projected to punch their ticket to the tournament, followed by the Big 12 (eight), SEC (eight), ACC (six), Pac-12 (four) and Big East (four).

DeCourcy projects the last four teams in will be LSU , Wake Forest , Arizona State and the Providence Friars, and the first four out will be Utah State, Creighton , Pitt and Clemson. The next four out are Oklahoma State , UNLV , Texas Tech and USC .

