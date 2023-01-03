NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: UCLA, Xavier on rise
The latest men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy are here, with the top four teams from the last projection — UConn, Purdue, Arizona and Kansas — holding on to their 1-seeds.
This is despite two of them losing in recent days, with UConn falling at Xavier and Purdue being upset by unranked Rutgers.
Three of the projected 2-seeds — Alabama, Tennessee and Houston — also kept their places. UCLA moved up into the other 2-seed, replacing Gonzaga, which fell to a 3-seed. Elsewhere in the bracket, Baylor moved down from a No. 3 to a No. 4 after a 15-point loss to Iowa State. Meanwhile, Xavier's win over UConn moved it up from a 6-seed to a 5-seed.
The Big Ten still leads all conferences with nine teams projected to punch their ticket to the tournament, followed by the Big 12 (eight), SEC (eight), ACC (six), Pac-12 (four) and Big East (four).
DeCourcy projects the last four teams in will be LSU, Wake Forest, Arizona State and the Providence Friars, and the first four out will be Utah State, Creighton, Pitt and Clemson. The next four out are Oklahoma State, UNLV, Texas Tech and USC.
Read more:
- 23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year
- Andy Katz's Tiers: TCU, New Mexico and other top sleeper teams
- Mid-season report card on the Power 6 conferences
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- Eagles, Vikings stall; Giants clinch playoff spot: 3 up, 3 down in Week 17
- Never, ever count out Aaron Rodgers
- Geno Smith leads Seahawks to runaway victory over Jets, keeping playoff hopes alive
- Bucs' season of furious comebacks leads to NFC South title, playoff berth
- Why MLB teams are signing stars to deals of over 10 years again
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- NBA Debate: Is Luka Doncic the new MVP frontrunner?
- TCU's fairy tale run vs. the Georgia dynasty: A fitting end to an impeccable season
- How Pele brought the beautiful game to the United States
- CFP title game: Early odds for Georgia vs. TCU