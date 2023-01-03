basketball
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: UCLA, Xavier on rise
basketball

NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: UCLA, Xavier on rise

2 hours ago

The latest men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy are here, with the top four teams from the last projection — UConn, Purdue, Arizona and Kansas — holding on to their 1-seeds.

This is despite two of them losing in recent days, with UConn falling at Xavier and Purdue being upset by unranked Rutgers.

Three of the projected 2-seeds — Alabama, Tennessee and Houston — also kept their places. UCLA moved up into the other 2-seed, replacing Gonzaga, which fell to a 3-seed. Elsewhere in the bracket, Baylor moved down from a No. 3 to a No. 4 after a 15-point loss to Iowa State. Meanwhile, Xavier's win over UConn moved it up from a 6-seed to a 5-seed.

The Big Ten still leads all conferences with nine teams projected to punch their ticket to the tournament, followed by the Big 12 (eight), SEC (eight), ACC (six), Pac-12 (four) and Big East (four).

DeCourcy projects the last four teams in will be LSU, Wake Forest, Arizona State and the Providence Friars, and the first four out will be Utah State, Creighton, Pitt and Clemson. The next four out are Oklahoma State, UNLV, Texas Tech and USC.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men’s poll
basketball

North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men’s poll

November 14, 2022
Bill Russell was sports’ ultimate winner, champion for change
National Basketball Association

Bill Russell was sports’ ultimate winner, champion for change

July 31, 2022
Gonzaga, Michigan State to play on aircraft carrier
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Michigan State to play on aircraft carrier

July 13, 2022
NBA Draft 2022 odds: Four best bets to make now before the Draft
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft 2022 odds: Four best bets to make now before the Draft

June 21, 2022
NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet the First Four games, betting results
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet the First Four games, betting results

March 17, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes