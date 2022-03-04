Bracket Forecast: Gonzaga, Auburn, Baylor and Arizona still on top

College Basketball
38 mins ago

Selection Sunday is right around the corner, which means it's time to take a look at this week's updated men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

The top seeds in DeCourcy's bracket held serve this week as Gonzaga (24-3), Auburn (25-4), Baylor (24-5) and Arizona (25-3) remain on the 1-seed line.

The Kansas Jayhawks (23-5) sit atop the 2-seed line, along with Duke (25-4), Kentucky (23-6), and Wisconsin (23-5).

Providence (24-3) was a No. 3 seed in Tuesday's projections, but the Friars fell down to the 4-seed line following a 76-74 loss to Villanova (21-7). Jay Wright's team now moves onto the 3-seed line, joining Purdue (24-5), Tennessee (21-7) and Texas Tech (22-7).

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with eight bids, followed by seven from the Big East. The SEC and Big 12 each have six teams represented, while the ACC has five and the Mountain West boasts four. The Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with three bids, joining the WCC and American.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Michigan, Xavier, SMU and Wyoming as the last four teams in, with Indiana, BYU, VCU and Oklahoma barely on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

