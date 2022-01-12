College Basketball
Bracket Forecast: Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona remain top seeds Bracket Forecast: Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona remain top seeds
College Basketball

Bracket Forecast: Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona remain top seeds

20 mins ago

There has been plenty of shuffling in the AP Top 25 as the men's college basketball season enters the thick of conference play.

But as the calendar advances closer to the NCAA Tournament, the top of the list appears to be taking shape, at least according to the latest NCAA bracket projections, courtesy of FOX Sports Bracket Forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

In this week's Bracket Forecast, DeCourcy has no changes among his top four, with Baylor (15-1), Duke (12-2), Arizona (12-1) and Gonzaga (12-2) all maintaining their hold on No. 1 seeds.

That's even with Duke splitting two games last week, including a home loss to unranked Miami on Saturday.

Following home wins over Kentucky and Tennessee, the LSU Tigers (14-1) have moved up to a No. 2 seed, joining Michigan State (13-2), Kansas (13-2) and Purdue (13-2).

Ohio State's (10-3) recent loss to Indiana, followed by a narrow home win over unranked Northwestern, caused the Buckeyes to slip down to a 4-seed.

Following the Hoosiers' big win over Ohio State, Mike Woodson's team enters the mix, giving the Big Ten eight teams in the projected field, joining the Big 12 as the most represented conferences.

The Big East is right behind when it comes to representation, with seven projected teams in the field. In the previous bracket projection by DeCourcy, the Big East had six teams, but following a 32-point win over Providence and a 28-point road win over Georgetown, the Marquette Golden Eagles come in as a No. 11 seed.

The SEC has five teams in DeCourcy's bracket projections, while the Pac-12 is once again the least represented Power 5 conference, with Arizona, UCLA and USC as the only teams currently in the tournament.

When it comes to "bubble watch," DeCourcy has Wyoming, Memphis, Belmont and Saint Mary's as his last four teams in, with Florida, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure and Notre Dame on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Johnny Davis, E.J. Liddell sit atop Katz's Player of Year Tiers
College Basketball

Johnny Davis, E.J. Liddell sit atop Katz's Player of Year Tiers

5 days ago
How Wisconsin Badgers' Johnny Davis found a new gear
College Basketball

How Wisconsin Badgers' Johnny Davis found a new gear

5 days ago
Bracket Forecast: Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona earn top seeds
basketball

Bracket Forecast: Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona earn top seeds

6 days ago
Kansas joins Baylor, Duke and Purdue atop Katz's Tiers
College Basketball

Kansas joins Baylor, Duke and Purdue atop Katz's Tiers

December 30, 2021
How conferences are dealing with COVID rescheduling
College Basketball

How conferences are dealing with COVID rescheduling

December 29, 2021
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes