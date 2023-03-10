College Basketball Big Ten takeaways: Purdue gets boost from supporting cast in win over Rutgers Updated Mar. 10, 2023 3:56 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Note: Michael Cohen is sharing takeaways on the action throughout the Big Ten Tournament.

Game 1: Purdue 70, Rutgers 65

CHICAGO — Tensions flared in the closing moments of a bruising Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup between the league’s best team and a blue-collar challenger eager to stun its opponent for the third time in the last two years.

The battle for a defensive rebound between Purdue guard Brandon Newman and Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy resulted in a technical foul when the Boilermakers’ towering center, Zach Edey, intervened to knock — or perhaps flop — his counterpart to the floor. Such a flashpoint was in keeping with a physical, brutish game featuring 41 combined fouls and 40 combined free throws as the Big Ten’s most imposing player (Edey) battled the conference’s most rugged team (Rutgers).

A late floater from forward Mason Gillis and five consecutive free-throw makes pushed the Boilermakers over the line, 70-65, to earn their 27th win of the season and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue advances to Saturday’s first semifinal and will await the winner of No. 13 Ohio State against No. 4 Michigan State.

Gillis and Edey combined for 36 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Guard Derek Simpson led the Scarlet Knights in scoring but needed 16 shots to net 18 points.

Into the fray

In each of the last two seasons, the Scarlet Knights have toppled Purdue at a moment in time when the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 in the country. Two years ago, that triumph took place in New Jersey, at the hornet’s nest, better known as Jersey Mike’s Arena. And this year, with Purdue still undefeated at 13-0, Rutgers stormed into Mackey Arena and shocked the Boilermakers again.

"Rutgers had beaten us five out of our last six games," Purdue coach Matt Painter said, "and most of them have been really close games. Just thought they had a little bit more edge than we've had here the past three, four years in the games, just thought they were a little bit tougher than we were. Not to say we were tougher than them tonight, but we were much better than we've been. We just had to be a little grimy."

The unique ability of head coach Steve Pikiell to identify and exploit key weaknesses in the regular-season juggernaut Painter has assembled was on display again during Friday’s quarterfinal, despite minimal prep time following a second-round win over Michigan the prior afternoon. His game plan was easily distilled but difficult to combat: harass Purdue’s freshmen guards with a frenetic combination of 2-2-1 full-court pressure and aggressive half-court trapping, then push the pace in transition to capitalize on Edey’s lack of speed through rim runs by center Cliff Omoruyi.

The immediate pressure forced the Boilermakers to commit their first of six turnovers on the second possession of the game. A poor entry pass from shooting guard Fletcher Loyer, who was held scoreless in the first half and finished with four points, produced a dunk for Omoruyi at the other end. Point guard Braden Smith, who scored eight points, grimaced and then clapped his hands in frustration after an ill-advised decision to leave his feet without a clear passing angle launched the Scarlet Knights into transition.

Time and again, Pikiell crouched into a defensive stance along the sideline to encourage his players to increase their intensity. And time and again he reminded them, "We know what’s coming!" after glancing toward the opposing bench to read the playcalls scribbled on a white board by Purdue assistant Terry Johnson. Despite ranking 257th in tempo, Rutgers transformed a half-dozen Boilermaker turnovers into five critical fast-break points. Omoruyi beat Edey down the floor for easy baskets on two separate occasions — the first on a beautiful reverse dunk; the second on an uncontested layup.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Gillis was the only thing that saved Purdue from entering the locker room with a deficit after trailing by as many as 12.

Best supporting actors

For opponents with the misfortune of facing Purdue at its best, the Boilermakers’ winning formula hasn’t been difficult to predict. Edey, who was named Big Ten Player of the Year earlier this week, will dominate the low block through post-ups and hook shots that provide a rhythmic pace to the offense. And if double teams descend on the 7-foot-4, 305-pound behemoth, forcing Edey to pass the ball out of tight spaces, Painter has stocked his roster with capable perimeter shooters from beyond the arc.

On an afternoon when Edey struggled against the hyper-athletic Omoruyi and a cavalcade of help defenders raking and slapping at the ball, the Boilermakers’ supporting cast rose to the occasion. Gillis balanced a 10-point first half with seven more in the opening few minutes of the second half, his blend of timely outside shooting (2-of-3 from 3-point range) and opportunistic offensive rebounds (a game-high five of them) offsetting Edey’s lowest scoring total since Feb. 9. Though he averages just 6.3 points per game, Gillis, who hadn’t scored in double figures since Feb. 9, flashed this kind of potential during a breathtaking 29-point effort against Penn State earlier this year when he shot 9-for-12 from beyond the arc.

"It always feels great whenever the ball goes in," Gillis said. "But the thing with not scoring as much (in certain games) is that I have to be able to do other things on the court, whether that's helping my teammates score, feeding the post to Zach, screening when I'm supposed to screen, doing what Coach Paint says. It doesn't always happen, but I try my best."

And Gillis wasn’t alone. Reserve guard David Jenkins Jr., who averages 3.4 points per game, made his first four shots against the Scarlet Knights and drilled consecutive 3-pointers against tight defense to give Purdue a 47-44 lead. Small forward Ethan Morton, who was dropped from the starting lineup late in the season, chipped in with eight points — a total he exceeded just once all year when he scored 10 in a win over Ohio State on Jan. 5.

As a team, the Boilermakers shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range in the second half for a plus-nine advantage to seal the win. Gillis, Jenkins and Morton combined for 40 points on 13-for-16 shooting as Purdue racked up a 21-8 edge in bench scoring.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13 .

