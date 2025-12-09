Last Night in College Basketball: Men's Basketball Has a New Leading Scorer

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in college basketball.

Haggerty keeps on scoring

Sure, there were just 11 games scheduled across men’s and women’s basketball on Monday, but if you think that means there wasn’t anything worth looking at the next morning, well, you just need to start looking deeper. Some ball is better than others, yes, but it’s still all ball.

Take the Wildcats, for example. Kansas State crossed the century mark on Monday, defeating Mississippi Valley State 108-49. You don’t score 108 points in college basketball without a few players having big games, but junior guard PJ Haggerty had the biggest. He scored 28 points to lead all Division I players on Monday — in a three-way tie — on 11-for-14 shooting, while hitting 5-of-6 threes. He also grabbed 4 rebounds, dropped 3 times and added a steal, just to round things out.

After this 28-point performance, Haggerty is now leading all D-I men in points per game, at 24, putting him above Duke’s standout freshman Cameron Boozer by a full point. Haggerty does shoot 3-pointers, as evidenced by Monday’s performance, but the mid-range is his true home: he’s tied for sixth in Division I in 2-point makes, and ranks second-overall in attempts.

As said, Haggerty wasn’t the only Wildcat to have a notable evening. Sophomore guard David Castillo scored 19 points off the bench in 25 minutes. Junior center Dorin Buca had just 5 points, but used his 7-foot-2 frame to block 5 shots. Senior guard Nate Johnson put up 14 points in 21 minutes, but more impressively had 5 steals in that abbreviated time. And this dunk off of one of those swipes, too:

You’d expect Kansas State to perform well against Mississippi Valley State, given they are ranked dead last in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, but that’s the thing about college sports. Sometimes teams don’t take care of business like they should, which is why it’s brought up so much when they do. K-State handled their business here, and they need to if they’re going to be more than just a team on the bubble when March comes around.

Vokietaitis is perfect from the line

Texas’ center Matos Vokietaitis also scored 28 points like Haggerty, but he did it in a much different way. Whereas the Wildcats’ leading scorer picked up 15 points on 3-pointers to get most of the way there, the Longhorns’ seven-foot sophomore didn’t even have an attempt from beyond the arc. Instead, he kept things in the paint, and it paid off: in addition to his 14 points from 2-point range, he also was a perfect 14-for-14 on free throws. The result? A career-high, the tying of a program record and a significant boost to Texas in a 95-69 win over Southern. And all in just 25 minutes of play, too!

Vokietaitis pulled down 6 rebounds, too, and snuck in one of four blocks from Longhorns players on the night. It was just a good night from the line for Texas overall, too: they were 29-of-32 as a team on free throws — 91% — and junior guard Simeon Wilcher finished second on the team in the category thanks to an 8-for-8 showing. Normally 8-for-8 would be pretty impressive, but: 14-for-14. Sorry, Wilcher, you get second billing here.

An impressive double-double from Walker

Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker didn’t lead D-I or even women’s basketball in scoring on Monday, but she did have one hell of a game, anyway. The sophomore guard scored 20 points — fourth among women behind West Virginia’s Kierra Wheeler, Albany’s Delanie Hill and Yale’s Ciniya Moore, who all scored 23 — but added 13 rebounds to that total, along with 5 assists, 3 steals and the top Game Score of the day among all D-I women’s players because of it. Game Score is basically a measure of productivity for a single game — Walker was outscored by 3 points by a few other players, yes, but the rebounds, assists, steals, accurate shooting, zero fouls and keeping turnovers to a minimum put her ahead of the rest.

That was the first double-double of Walker’s collegiate career, and she also set career-highs in points, rebounds and assists with her performance. Plus, she had a spin move before a layup, which has to count for something in Game Score on its own, right?

Georgia Tech would defeat Norfolk State, 72-57, to move to 4-6 on the season. More games like that one from Walker could only help further.

Kennesaw State set some records

Kennesaw State broke a program record by scoring over 100 points for the fourth time in this young season, even though it’s not even mid-December. They defeated Southern Wesleyan, 121-66, which also set a scoring record for the Owls during their time in D-I ball.

Freshman forward Trey Simpson was a monster off the bench, scoring a game-high 26 points in 30 minutes while snagging 8 rebounds, which also led all players. Senior guard Simeon Cottle was arguably even better: he led all D-I players in Game Score (25.1), steals (5, tied with Kansas State’s Nate Johnson), was 6-for-10 on threes (his 6 makes led D-I) and had 22 points overall with a pair of rebounds and 4 assists… and did all of that in just 20 minutes of play.

Six Owls reached double-digits in scoring, with nine players hitting at least one 3-pointer: they had a ton of attempts, throwing up 42 of them, but they also hit 18 of those, or 43% — Kennesaw State was more accurate from deep than Southern Wesleyan was overall. That was if the Warriors even got a chance to shoot: Kennesaw State forced 20 turnovers and pulled down 45 rebounds, 25 of them defensive, which helped limit Southern Wesleyan to just 57 shots. Or, 11 more attempts than the Owls had makes.

These D-I vs. D-II games can be great experience for the latter, but it can also produce some crooked numbers.

Newly unranked West Virginia won by 69 points

West Virginia was going by "No. 25 West Virginia" as recently as Monday morning, but they fell out of the latest poll before tip-off, and not by just a little bit, either: they received a single vote in this week’s edition.

You would be mistaken if you thought this meant that West Virginia wasn’t any good, however. They entered play on Monday ranked 27th in NET, and just happened to be scheduled against an opponent they could work out any poll-related frustrations on: Texas Southern is winless, and not necessarily because of a tough schedule, though that does play into it a little bit. And more so after getting crushed by West Virginia, 109-40.

There was more to this game than just a beatdown, however: senior guard Jordan Harrison scored her 1,000th career point for West Virginia, becoming the 41st player to do so in program history.

For an added bit of impressiveness there, Harrison played for Stephen F. Austin as a freshman, where she scored her first 411 points — she’s up to 1,415 for her entire college career thanks to scoring 17 against Texas Southern in 26 minutes on Monday.

Every one of West Virginia’s starters scored at least 11 points — with senior forward Kierra Wheeler leading the game and D-I women with 23 while also grabbing 8 rebounds — and senior guard Sydney Wooley scored 12 off of the bench in her 21 minutes to lead that unit.

It’s not the kind of win that will put West Virginia back into the top 25, not against an opponent in the bottom quadrant, but the timing had to make it feel pretty good, at least.

Serving it up

Southern Miss took on Grambling on Monday, and won, 68-60, and it’s the final basket of that matchup that deserves our attention here.

Southern Miss senior guard Dylan Brumfield pokes the ball out of the hands of freshman forward Antonio Munoz from behind, getting it right to his teammate, Tegra Izay. The senior center sees that Brumfield has already started running toward the other basket, and lobs a pass his way — Brumfield was running alongside junior forward Tylik Weeks, who backed off just enough for a tag-team dunk.

Just a nifty little sequence, and it gave Weeks a game-high 19 points to go with his 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Consider Brumfield serving it up instead of taking the layup for himself as a little bonus to his teammate for playing all 40 minutes of the game.