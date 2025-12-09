Dusty May: No. 2 Michigan 'Deserves' to Be No. 1 After Dominating Villanova

Following a sixth-straight win by at least 25 points, Michigan head coach Dusty May let the world know Tuesday night his second-ranked Wolverines should be recognized as the best team in the nation.

"The No. 1 ranking, these guys deserve it, man," May said after Michigan's 89-61 win over Villanova. "What they're doing now to defend and block out all the complacency issues that can creep up on teams, it's a testament to the work."

Elliot Cadeau scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half to help build a 30-point lead, as the second-ranked Wolverines coasted past the Wildcats at home.

The unbeaten Wolverines (9-0) are the only team since at least the 1995-96 season to win six straight games by 25-plus points with at least two of those victories against ranked opponents, according to Sportradar.

Michigan entered the game as the first team since Duke in 2009-10 to have a victory margin of 35-plus points in five straight wins, including two against ranked teams, according to Sportradar.

The Wolverines are off to their best start since opening 11-0 five years ago.

The Wildcats (7-2) had won seven straight — their longest winning streak in four years — under first-year coach Kevin Willard.

Villanova's Devin Askew had 18 points, Christian Jeffrey scored 12 and Acaden Lewis added 11.

The Wildcats quickly found out how talented and deep Michigan's team is in May's second season.

The Wolverines went on an early 18-3 run, scored 15 straight midway through the first half and went into halftime with a 12-0 run.

Yaxel Lendeborg, a preseason All-American, scored just five points in the first half and the Wolverines still led 53-23 because they had 10 players with at least four points. Lendeborg finished with nine points.

Michigan didn't have a second double-digit scorer until Aday Mara made two free throws midway through the second half. Mara finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

