AJ Dybantsa's Career Night, Robert Wright III's GW Lifts No. 10 BYU Past Clemson
Robert Wright III made a 3-pointer as time expired after AJ Dybantsa scored 22 of his season-high 28 points in the second half, and No. 10 BYU stormed back from a 21-point deficit to beat Clemson 67-64 on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Cougars (8-1) lost a six-point lead in the final 70 seconds but completed the comeback when Wright took an inbounds pass from Mihailo Boskovic and sank a 3-pointer from the right side that cleanly went in.
Dybantsa surpassed his previous high of 25 in the Cougars’ two-point loss to UConn on Nov. 15 in Boston.
The freshman shot 9 for 17 and highlighted the biggest night of his college career with a one-handed dunk from the middle of the lane that put BYU up 62-56 with 1:10 left. After his thunderous slam, Clemson rallied and a layup by Dillon Hunter tied it at 64 with 5 seconds remaining.
Wright added 17 points and Keba Keita contributed 10 on four dunks, including a slam that led to an uneven rim and caused a nearly 20-minute delay with 11:40 left and BYU trailing by nine.
Jestin Porter led Clemson (7-3) with 17 points but the Tigers were outscored 45-21 in the second half. RJ Godfrey added 13 and Efrem Johnson contributed 10 as Clemson shot 36.2% overall, including 25.9% after halftime.
BYU shot 40.3% and survived an off night from Richie Saunders, who was held to five points. Saunders shot 2 for 11 and missed all seven 3-point tries.
Dybantsa was 2 for 6 in the first half when BYU allowed a 21-0 run and trailed 44-22 at halftime, but the forward hit an array of difficult shots to fuel the comeback.
Porter fueled Clemson’s big run, including a shot that rolled in as the shot clock expired. That helped the Tigers take a 43-22 lead after there were eight ties in the opening 13 minutes.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
Tom Izzo Laments No. 7 Michigan State's Loss to No. 4 Duke: 'I Ain't Happy'
Kentucky Coach Mark Pope on Fans Booing During Gonzaga Blowout: 'Well-Deserved'
-
Top 10 men's college basketball players with highest NIL valuations
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
No. 14 Illinois Cruises Past No. 13 Tennessee After 43-Point Second Half
-
What is Prop Betting? How Prop Bets Work, Types & Examples
Purdue Suffers Worst Home Loss Since 2013, Falls 81-58 to Iowa State
What Is the Over Under in Sports Betting? Totals Explained
-
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
Tom Izzo Laments No. 7 Michigan State's Loss to No. 4 Duke: 'I Ain't Happy'
Kentucky Coach Mark Pope on Fans Booing During Gonzaga Blowout: 'Well-Deserved'
-
Top 10 men's college basketball players with highest NIL valuations
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
No. 14 Illinois Cruises Past No. 13 Tennessee After 43-Point Second Half
-
What is Prop Betting? How Prop Bets Work, Types & Examples
Purdue Suffers Worst Home Loss Since 2013, Falls 81-58 to Iowa State
What Is the Over Under in Sports Betting? Totals Explained