Purdue Suffers Worst Home Loss Since 2013, Falls 81-58 to Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel the No. 10 Cyclones to a dominant and historic 81-58 win over the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

The loss snapped a string of 36 consecutive non-conference home victories for the Boilermakers. Moreover, it was Purdue's worst loss at home since Jan. 30, 2013, when it lost to Indiana, 97-60.

Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and Joshua Jefferson all hit three 3-pointers. Toure scored 13, Blake Buchanan had 12 and Jefferson had 11 for the Cyclones. Iowa State shot 59% in the second half.

Leading 35-31 at halftime, the Cyclones used an 11-0 run to take a 48-33 lead with 17:17 left. Tamin Lipsey, Momcilovic and Toure sank three consecutive 3-pointers to finish the spurt.

Iowa State kept building on its lead from there, leading by as many as 27 points. The Cyclones shot 54%, while the Boilermakers hit 41% of theirs. Purdue had 15 turnovers, three more than Iowa State.

Purdue was 4 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers didn't help themselves at the free-throw line either, hitting just 6 of 14 from the charity stripe.

Braden Smith led Purdue with 11 points and Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 10.

The Cyclones shot 48% while holding the Boilermakers to 37% in the opening half. Purdue’s top two scorers both struggled in the first half, as Fletcher Loyer made 1 of 5 and Trey Kaufman-Renn made 1 of 8. Kaufman-Renn missed his first six shots, finally scoring with 1:21 left in the half.

Jacobsen was 4 of 6 from the field, but went to the bench with two fouls with 4:22 remaining in the first half.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

