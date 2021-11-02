College Basketball AP Preseason All-Americans: Who could be there at season's end? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

Upperclassmen dominated the Associated Press preseason All-America men's basketball team, which was released last week.

Juniors Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Juzang (UCLA) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) and super-senior Collin Gillespie (Villanova) were somewhat obvious selections.

But which players could nudge them off the pedestal by season’s end?

Here are my top 16 contenders to take one of the five spots:

1. Paolo Banchero, Duke

Banchero is expected to be the go-to player for the retooled Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. Banchero was a consensus top-three player in the class of 2021. He’s a former quarterback, too, which plays in to his court vision and all-around awareness. Expect a monster season out of Banchero.

2. Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Holmgren is a bit of a unicorn. He can score in a variety of ways, protect the rim and run the floor exceptionally well. The 7-foot, 190-pound freshman is the highest-rated recruit ever to come to Gonzaga. His Minnehaha (Minnesota) High School teammate Jalen Suggs starred for the Bulldogs last season. Holmgren and Banchero, who will meet in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, are likely going to go 1-2 in the 2022 NBA Draft.

3. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Dickinson was a second-team All-American in 2021. He splashed onto the scene early and became the main reason the Wolverines won the Big Ten regular-season title. He’s a well-schooled big man who has improved his overall strength. He will be in contention with Cockburn, Jackson-Davis and possibly Jaden Ivey for Big Ten Player of the Year.

4. Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Ivey is on the verge of stardom. He wasn’t the MVP of Team USA in the FIBA U-19 tournament in Latvia this summer (Holmgren got the award), but Ivey was deemed the best all-around player. Ivey will be one of the closers for a Purdue team that can win the Big Ten and maybe the national title.

5. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Traditionally the nation’s top scorer hasn’t been an All-American, but Abmas isn’t just a one-dimensional scorer. He averaged 24.5 points per game last season, but more importantly, he led Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16. The task will be tougher without Kevin Obanor (transferred to Texas Tech), but Abmas can be an All-American if he puts up similar numbers and Oral Roberts is in the mix again.

6. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Boeheim was on fire in the ACC and NCAA Tournament, nailing 3s, averaging 20-plus points per game and even topping the 30-point mark in Syracuse's loss to Virginia in the conference tourney. He has a legitimate shot to be the most prolific 3-point shooter in the country and lead the Orange to an ACC title this season. Boeheim will be one of the tougher guards to defend this season.

7. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Liddell has slimmed down and added more versatility to his game. He will be an all-around scorer and float a bit more on the offensive side of the ball. Ohio State isn’t considered a favorite in the Big Ten, but the Buckeyes are more than capable of competing for a conference title — if Liddell has an All-American season.

8. Trevion Williams, Purdue

Williams is one of the best forwards in the country, yet one of the least discussed. He gets overlooked in the Big Ten because of Cockburn, Dickinson, Jackson-Davis and Liddell. But Williams has a chance to outshine them all if he continues his progression. He’ll get some breaks with Zach Edey, keeping him even fresher for late in the game.

9. Jalen Duren, Memphis

Duren reclassified for 2021-22, and the Tigers have a legitimate shot to make a Final Four run because of the decision. Duren will join Emoni Bates as a 1-2 punch that will be difficult to stop. Duren is a double-double machine who will be in contention with Holmgren and Banchero for a top-five draft slot.

10. Marcus Carr, Texas

Carr was a bucket-getter at Minnesota and a late-game shot-maker. He will be more of a distributor with the Longhorns because of the plethora of talent, which includes Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones on the wings. Carr was one of the best playmakers in the Big Ten, and he could be even better in the Big 12.

11. Remy Martin, Kansas

Martin was the face of Arizona State the past four seasons. He’s a super-senior and the player the Jayhawks needed to contend for a national championship. Martin is a 20-point scorer and a distributor who will need to blend in with a veteran team that includes Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot and Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu.

12. Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Aluma is the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and one of the least-heralded National Player of the Year contenders. He’s a 15-PPG scorer who could bust out for 20-plus on any given night. He has had a meteoric rise from playing for Mike Young at Wofford to joining him in Blacksburg. If the Hokies are in contention for the ACC title, Aluma will be an All-American candidate.

13. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tshiebwe might be a bit out-of-sight, out-of-mind, but he shouldn’t be. He transferred to Kentucky from West Virginia midseason, and the extra time in Lexington has him locked in to be an SEC Player of the Year contender. He’ll be a double-double machine and an intimidating rim protector.

14. Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

I could go with Shackelford or Jahvon Quinerly here. But Shackelford might be the more electric scorer for an Alabama team that is my favorite to win the SEC. He finished the previous season as the Tide’s top scorer, with 14 points per game. He could easily be an 18-20-point scorer this season.

15. Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Pippen is the Preseason SEC Player of the Year after averaging 20 points per game for the Commodores last season. Becoming an All-American might be a heavy lift on a team that isn’t expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth, but Pippen has a shot to be a dominant player in the SEC this season.

16. Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure

Lofton will enter the A-10 as the favorite to be the player of the year. He’s a leader, a scorer, a distributor and the main reason the veteran Bonnies can be back in the NCAA Tournament. If the Bonnies rip off a run of wins, Lofton could be in the mix to be an All-American.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

