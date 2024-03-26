College Basketball
2024 March Madness odds: How will No. 1 seeds fare against the field?
Published Mar. 26, 2024 12:18 p.m. ET

With March Madness heading for the Sweet 16, the four No. 1 seeds have performed as the four best teams in the country.

And now, there’s another way to wager your bucks on the men’s tourney, and that’s on each No. 1 seed’s chances against the field.

That’s right: At DraftKings, bettors can sprinkle a little cash on the odds for each top-seed team to triumph over the entire field.

Will it be UConn or Purdue? North Carolina or Houston? Let’s check out the odds as of Tuesday.

UCONN VS. THE FIELD: 

UConn: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
The Field: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

In the first round, No. 16 Stetson was no match for the Huskies, as UConn steamrolled the Hatters 91-52. In the second round, No. 9 Northwestern put up a little more fight, but UConn still got past the Wildcats 75-58. 

The Huskies’ next test will be against No. 5 San Diego State — the team they defeated in last year’s championship game. UConn is currently a 10.5-point favorite over the Aztecs.

HOUSTON VS. THE FIELD: 

Houston: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
The Field: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

The Cougars handily defeated No. 16 Longwood in the first round, but went down to the wire against No. 9 Texas A&M in overtime before beating the Aggies 100-95. Houston's next contest is against No. 4 Duke, a game in which Houston is favored by 4.5 points.

PURDUE VS. THE FIELD: 

Purdue: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
The Field: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

The highlight of Purdue's 70-58, Round of 64 win over No. 16 Grambling? Center Zach Edey’s 30-point, 20-rebound game, making him the first player to notch those numbers in a tournament game since 1995. The Boilermakers defeated No. 8 Utah State 106-67 in the Round of 32, setting a school record for most points scored during the tournament. 

Next, the Boilermakers are favored by 5.5 points over No. 5 Gonzaga.

NORTH CAROLINA VS. THE FIELD: 

North Carolina: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
The Field:-3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)

The Tar Heels breezed past No. 16 Wagner in the opening round of the tourney and then toppled No. 9 Michigan State in the second round, 85-69. 

Next on the menu for Carolina is No. 4 Alabama. The Heels are currently favored by 3.5 points over the Crimson Tide in their Sweet 16 matchup.

