United States vs. Mexico: The Gold Cup Final rivalry set to be renewed
The United States and Mexico will once again play for the Gold Cup title. It's the sixth time the nations will play one another in the Final with Mexico winning four of the past five. Here's a look at every goal from the 2007, 2009, and 2011 Finals.
