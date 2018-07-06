Football Club Zvezda | National Geographic in Russia
The story of Football Club Zvezda, which was formed for players with cerebral palsy
GENNADI GERASIMOV: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
SERGEY GORDEEV: There are government programs for children with special needs in Russia, but their benefits are mostly limited to immediate medical issues. So when it comes to teaching kids self-confidence and basic life skills, the importance of Coach Gerasimov's team is paramount.
[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
SERGEY GORDEEV: For coach Gerasimov, teaching physical skills is only part of a game. What football is really about is inspiration. Today, he's making it possible for the boys to meet Zenit St. Petersburg legend Aleksandr Kerzhakov. He's the all-time leading scorer in the Russian national team history.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
ALEKSANDR KERZHAKOV: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
SERGEY GORDEEV: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
SERGEY GORDEEV: But if the World Cup can be a life-changing experience for millions of regular fans, imagine how it might change the life of three boys with special needs from St. Petersburg.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
GENNADI GERASIMOV: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
