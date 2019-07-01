The Latest: Carolina weighs Canadiens offer for Aho

The Latest on NHL free agency (all times Eastern):

3:30 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell says team officials will discuss whether to match the offer sheet the Montreal Canadiens tendered to restricted free agent forward Sebastian Aho.

Waddell says Carolina has seven days to match the offer sheet worth $42.3 million over five years. He joked he was “surprised it wasn’t more.”

Waddell said last week that the Hurricanes would match any offer that was made to them.

If the Hurricanes don’t match it, the Canadiens must send Carolina a first-, second- and third-round pick.

It’s the first offer sheet in the NHL since 2013, when the Calgary Flames tried to acquire then-Avalanche center Ryan O’Reilly only to have Colorado match the contract. The last offer sheet not matched in the NHL was in 2007.