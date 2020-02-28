Palmieri, Devils to play Kings in Los Angeles

New Jersey Devils (25-27-11, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the New Jersey Devils.

The Kings are 14-13-2 at home. Los Angeles has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 16.9% of chances.

The Devils are 13-17-1 in road games. New Jersey averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. John Hayden leads the team serving 75 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, New Jersey won 3-0. Kyle Palmieri recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 18 goals, adding 38 assists and totaling 56 points. Dustin Brown has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Palmieri leads the Devils with 23 goals and has recorded 43 points. Jesper Bratt has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Will Butcher: out (upper body).