Lightning visit the Stars after Cirelli’s 3-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-15-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (27-17-4, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits the Dallas Stars after Anthony Cirelli scored three goals in the Lightning’s 7-1 win over the Jets.

Article continues below ...

The Stars are 15-7-2 on their home ice. Dallas has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

The Lightning are 14-8-2 in road games. Tampa Bay averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 58 total minutes.

Dallas beat Tampa Bay 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-11 in 45 games played this season. Esa Lindell has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 22 goals and has 54 points. Steven Stamkos has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (concussion).

Lightning: None listed.