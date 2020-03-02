Eichel and the Sabres visit the Jets

Buffalo Sabres (29-28-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel leads Buffalo into a matchup against Winnipeg. He ranks 10th in the league with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Jets are 17-14-3 on their home ice. Winnipeg has scored 39 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

The Sabres are 10-18-4 in road games. Buffalo has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 19.6% of chances.

Buffalo took down Winnipeg 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 23. Kyle Okposo scored two goals for the Sabres in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 33 goals and has totaled 67 points. Mark Scheifele has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 42 total assists and has recorded 77 points. Okposo has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Sami Niku: out (lower-body), Patrik Laine: day to day (lower body), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed).