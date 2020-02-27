In a legendary vein, it really, really looks like Tom Brady is leaving New England

Tom Brady has long been considered the Michael Jordan of football.

And it looks like championships isn’t the area in which Brady will mimic Jordan.

Jordan played 15 years in the NBA – most notably with the Chicago Bulls – where he won six championships. He then briefly retired, transitioning into a role as part-owner and president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, only to return as a player for the Wizards a year later.

But we normally associate Jordan with only one team. His first team.

That brings us to Brady.

In a perfect world, we’d all imagine Tom Brady suiting up for New England next year, and the year after that, and for as long as he can keep playing.

But we all know this world is far from perfect.

Brady’s numbers with the New England Patriots in the 2019-2020 were less than desirable. He had the third-worst completion percentage of his career (60.8) and threw the third-fewest touchdowns of his career (24).

It was the first time time in his career that he made the playoffs and didn’t throw a touchdown in the postseason.

Angry Tom Brady GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

If the Patriots didn’t want to sign him to a massive contract coming off a Super Bowl victory in the 2018-2019 season, you can bet they aren’t going to pony up the dough now.

But, don’t fret. Brady will be fine, just like a few other all-time QBs who didn’t finish their illustrious careers in their original jerseys.

Do the names Joe Montana and Peyton Manning ring a bell?

Montana started his NFL career in San Francisco as a 49er, and played there for 14 seasons. He won four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs. He was then traded to the Chiefs in 1993 – that season the Chiefs won 13 games, which tied the franchise record for wins in a season.

They sure have something to talk about now.

Manning could also join that conversation.

Peyton played 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, transforming a struggling franchise. He led the team to eight division championships, two AFC championships and one Super Bowl title – the franchise’s first in over three decades.

Indianapolis released him in 2010.

After taking a year off, Manning signed with Denver, where he was the starting quarterback from 2012-2015. The Broncos clinched their division every year, culminating in a Super Bowl victory during his final season.

You see? Hope remains for Brady.

Excited New England Patriots GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

With the Patriots, Brady’s resume boasts nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl titles and four Super Bowl MVPs.

He will take that resume with him wherever he lands, assuming he’s taken his last snap in New England.

Plenty of teams will come knocking. And Brady will have his pick of the litter.

Take a deep breath, settle in, and get ready to watch the Tom Brady Show.

It won’t be cancelled anytime soon.