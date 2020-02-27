Tom Brady has long been considered the Michael Jordan of football.

Tom Brady is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season, a sentiment the quarterback has shared with others, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is repotting.https://t.co/SuOW4L1U6Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

And it looks like championships isn’t the area in which Brady will mimic Jordan.

Jordan played 15 years in the NBA – most notably with the Chicago Bulls – where he won six championships. He then briefly retired, transitioning into a role as part-owner and president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, only to return as a player for the Wizards a year later.

But we normally associate Jordan with only one team. His first team.

"We've seen Michael Jordan play with the Wizards and we've seen Joe Montana end with the Chiefs. It didn't affect their legacy… It doesn't matter where Tom Brady goes." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/cLffyf1Soi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 27, 2020

That brings us to Brady.

In a perfect world, we’d all imagine Tom Brady suiting up for New England next year, and the year after that, and for as long as he can keep playing.

But we all know this world is far from perfect.

"The only reason to believe Tom Brady was coming back was your own personal nostalgia. The moment the New England Patriots said to Brady last offseason, 'We are not giving you a contract extension,' was the moment he began playing for his job." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Kjjv4QIrnF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

Brady’s numbers with the New England Patriots in the 2019-2020 were less than desirable. He had the third-worst completion percentage of his career (60.8) and threw the third-fewest touchdowns of his career (24).

It was the first time time in his career that he made the playoffs and didn’t throw a touchdown in the postseason.

If the Patriots didn’t want to sign him to a massive contract coming off a Super Bowl victory in the 2018-2019 season, you can bet they aren’t going to pony up the dough now.

"Where'd Jordan finish? Where'd Montana finish? Where'd Favre finish? It's not up to them. Tom Brady would love to write his own check. He can't. … He wants to play until he's 45. He knows someone is going to give him that opportunity. It ain't the Patriots." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/JoZUTpOtzi — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

But, don’t fret. Brady will be fine, just like a few other all-time QBs who didn’t finish their illustrious careers in their original jerseys.

Do the names Joe Montana and Peyton Manning ring a bell?

Montana started his NFL career in San Francisco as a 49er, and played there for 14 seasons. He won four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs. He was then traded to the Chiefs in 1993 – that season the Chiefs won 13 games, which tied the franchise record for wins in a season.

Just a couple of 🐐's@JoeMontana and @TomBrady shared a pregame moment on the field during the NFL 100 celebration. pic.twitter.com/xD5aEYKFZx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

They sure have something to talk about now.

Manning could also join that conversation.

Peyton played 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, transforming a struggling franchise. He led the team to eight division championships, two AFC championships and one Super Bowl title – the franchise’s first in over three decades.

Indianapolis released him in 2010.

After taking a year off, Manning signed with Denver, where he was the starting quarterback from 2012-2015. The Broncos clinched their division every year, culminating in a Super Bowl victory during his final season.

You see? Hope remains for Brady.

With the Patriots, Brady’s resume boasts nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl titles and four Super Bowl MVPs.

He will take that resume with him wherever he lands, assuming he’s taken his last snap in New England.

"If in fact Tom Brady hits the open market on March 18th at 4pm ET, it is going to be chaos, hysteria, the sky falling all around the league. It's like Michael Jordan becoming a free agent after winning the championship in 1998." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/bSHPV9NAfH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2020

Plenty of teams will come knocking. And Brady will have his pick of the litter.

Cowboys, Chargers, Raiders, Colts, or Titans?@ColinCowherd decides the best fit for Tom Brady if he leaves New England: pic.twitter.com/BtPXnbtVxE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 27, 2020

Take a deep breath, settle in, and get ready to watch the Tom Brady Show.

It won’t be cancelled anytime soon.