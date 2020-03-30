FOX Sports is giving you the best of Shannon Sharpe all week long with #BestofShay

We know…you’re wondering what took us so long.

Shannon Sharpe GIF by memecandy - Find & Share on GIPHY

Well, don’t fret any longer. We’re delivering what you’ve all been waiting for: the best of Shannon Sharpe, all week long, with #BestofShay.

Alongside Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe serves as the other half of the Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED team. And since the show’s inception in 2016, Sharpe has become one of the sharpest, wildest, and most entertaining sports mind on television.

So, each day this week, we will give you ‘Unc’ at his best. Because you know what they say: Shannon Sharpe is a national treasure.

Enough talk…let’s make our way over to Club Shay Shay!

Monday

Check back tomorrow for the second edition of #BestOfShay!