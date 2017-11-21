Randy Shannon glad to pick up a win in front of the Gators faithful
Florida Gators interim head coach Randy Shannon on beating UAB. Florida Football with Randy Shannon airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Heat's Dragic: 'It was a good day, a lot of physicality'
Just now
FSU rout gave Jimbo Fisher opportunity to play younger players
3 hours ago
Randy Shannon glad to pick up a win in front of the Gators faithful
3 hours ago
South Florida High School Football Report: Round 2 playoff recap
4 hours ago
Panthers need balance, killer instinct as Maple Leafs, Blackhawks get set to visit
7 hours ago
Inside the Helmet: FSU punter Logan Tyler
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED