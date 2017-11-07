Randy Shannon examines Florida’s loss to Missouri
Florida Gators interim head coach Randy Shannon examines the team coming up short against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Florida Football with Randy Shannon airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic: Our offense put us in trouble some times
12 hours ago
James Johnson: We didn't make them play our way long enough
12 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra says Heat were done in by transition defense
12 hours ago
Panthers' road trip begins against slumping Hurricanes
17 hours ago
Randy Shannon examines Florida's loss to Missouri
18 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher says FSU fought hard on both sides in win over Syracuse
18 hours ago