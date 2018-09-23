ANNOUNCER 1: Fitzgerald again. Touchdown, Mississippi State.

Fifth rushing TD of the year for Fitzgerald, capping a monster drive for the Bulldogs.

23 yard gain, first and goal. Snell. Touchdown, Cats.

Direct snap to Snell right here, possibly. Benny's got it. Benny pushing forward, and Benny is in. Touchdown, Kentucky.

Third and 15.

The double-team on Allen. Buying some time. Fitzgerald, and it's intercepted.

The turnover for Kentucky. Tyrell Ajian with the pick.

On the takeaway, and into the belly of Benny. Snell breaking free inside the 10. Touchdown, Kentucky.

A new Kentucky touchdown record. His third of the night gives him 38 for his career.

182 yards rushing. It's [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER 2: Unbelievable.

ANNOUNCER 1: Benny Snell, his fourth touchdown of the night.

And as they like to say in the Commonwealth, snell yeah.