Illinois upsets No. 13 Maryland behind Freshman Tevian Jones 18 points
Illinois upsets No. 13 Maryland behind Freshman Tevian Jones 18 points. The Fighting Illini win their 2nd conference game of the season. Maryland falls to 16-5 overall.
