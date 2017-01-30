WWE WrestleMania 33: John Cena vs. Randy Orton Somewhat Gets Teased

WWE is already trying to tease Randy Orton vs. John Cena for WrestleMania 33, but stopped short from saying that they will battle each other.

Randy Orton and John Cena became the stars of the Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view. No this isn’t 2009 or 2013, but two top talents of WWE’s over the past decade received the bright lights at the Alamodome as we near WrestleMania 33.

Given that Orton won the Royal Rumble match, he will be headed to the WrestleMania 33 main event. This would seemingly be for SmackDown’s WWE Championship. Well, Cena is now the title holder, so wouldn’t that mean these two are going to headline the Show of Shows in Orlando, FL?

WWE teased these two future hall of famers colliding in just over two months, but stopped short from saying that it will happen. Instead, noting that Cena still has to get through the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship on Sunday, February 12.

It’s a rivalry without parallel in modern-day WWE, and at WrestleMania 33, career-long foes John Cena and Randy Orton could very well lock horns again — provided Cena makes it to April 2 with his newly won WWE Championship.

The article’s writer, John Clapp, would say that Orton and Cena having the WrestleMania 33 main event would be a “fitting, if not poetic way to celebrate both Superstars’ 15-year anniversaries in WWE”.

Orton and Cena main eventing WrestleMania 33 would certainly showcase two legendary WWE Superstars and probably sell tickets. The issue that some will bring up is their previous feud earlier in their careers. Their last program also received little to no interest from fans, who booed their way through two WWE World Heavyweight Championship matches in December 2013 and January 2014 between these two.

We’ll probably have a better idea of who the Viper is facing in less than two weeks at the Elimination Chamber. It could always be Cena, but with six total Superstars competing for the title, things could get interesting.

