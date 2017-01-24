WWE’s The Big Show returns to Raw, enters the Royal Rumble

The Big Show has been teasing his new look with astonishing workout photos over the last few weeks, and on Monday WWE revealed that the 44-year-old veteran will be making a return this weekend to enter the Royal Rumble.

The Big Show also made an appearance on Monday Night Raw and had a faceoff with Braun Strowman. For perhaps the first time ever, Strowman looked small by comparison.

The winner of the Royal Rumble will main-event WrestleMania, but The Big Show already has a WrestleMania 33 match against Shaquille O’Neal on the schedule. O’Neal made a surprise entrance at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at last year’s WrestleMania, so it’s possible he could be one of the surprise entrants this weekend to re-ignite the feud.

The Big Show is the 19th announced star of the 30 total participants, and the list of entrants – which features Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker – is already stacked. You can see a full list of the current entrants here.