WWE releases Simon Gotch, breaking up The Vaudevillains

SmackDown Live’s tag team division just got a little smaller. WWE announced Wednesday that Simon Gotch – one half of The Vaudevillains alongside Aiden English – has been released.

Via WWE.com:

“WWE has come to terms on a mutually agreed upon release with Simon Gotch as of today, April 5, 2017. WWE wishes Gotch the best in all his future endeavors.”

The Vaudevillains, a pair of old-timey brawlers straight out of the 19th century, were a relatively popular team in NXT but quickly fell into obscurity on the main roster. Gotch participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 and wrestled in a dark match against American Alpha as a part of SmackDown on Tuesday.