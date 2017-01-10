WWE’s Randy Orton takes another swipe at Conor McGregor on Twitter
Randy Orton hasn’t forgotten about the time UFC superstar Conor McGregor bragged that he’d “slap the head off” the entire WWE roster back in August.
Orton, a WWE veteran and 12-time World Champion, took a shot at “Connor McDonald” the following month on Twitter, saying that the “Irish guy little person” would be the only opponent he’d face in a potential MMA bout.
@RandyOrton would you ever try ufc?
I like making $. Over and over. Not once every 6 months….plus I'd prob fake punch the guy and get choked out. #lol https://t.co/xLXt01bzyf
Unless it was the Irish guy little person Connor Mcdonald
Orton held another Q&A session on Twitter early Tuesday morning, and said that McGregor would be better off facing cruiserweights – who have a weight limit of 205 pounds – if he ever did come to WWE.
@RandyOrton do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA ass if he transitioned to Wrestling in the WWE ?
If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://t.co/XZdWqCvt2V
