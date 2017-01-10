WWE’s Randy Orton takes another swipe at Conor McGregor on Twitter

Randy Orton hasn’t forgotten about the time UFC superstar Conor McGregor bragged that he’d “slap the head off” the entire WWE roster back in August.

Orton, a WWE veteran and 12-time World Champion, took a shot at “Connor McDonald” the following month on Twitter, saying that the “Irish guy little person” would be the only opponent he’d face in a potential MMA bout.

Orton held another Q&A session on Twitter early Tuesday morning, and said that McGregor would be better off facing cruiserweights – who have a weight limit of 205 pounds – if he ever did come to WWE.

john-cena

30

gallery: WWE stars then and now

Via WWE.com