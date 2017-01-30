Watch John Cena celebrate historic title win with Make-A-Wish kid in the crowd
John Cena match Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championship reigns Sunday night by beating AJ Styles in what might have been the greatest match of Cena’s career.
Just a few moments after Cena shared an emotional moment in the ring with veteran referee Charles Robinson, he hopped into the crowd and celebrated with a Make-A-Wish member.
Cena could be headed toward a showdown with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 after Orton won the Royal Rumble match, but he’ll first defend his championship inside the Elimination Chamber next month.