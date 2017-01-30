Steve Austin wasn’t impressed with Kevin Owens’ Stone Cold Stunner
Kevin Owens retained his Universal Championship in an epic title match against Roman Reigns – with a little help from Braun Strowman – in a match that saw Kevin Owens deliver a top-rope frog splash through a table and Reigns knock Owens into a dangerous tower of chairs.
Owens used Reigns’ own Superman Punch finisher against him while wearing brass knuckles dropped down by Chris Jericho, and he also pulled out a classic finisher borrowed from Stone Cold Steve Austin.
STUNNER by @FightOwensFight!! ONE TWO NOOOO!!! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @SteveAustinBSR pic.twitter.com/1uWLyYVBa9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Austin wasn’t impressed.
Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017
I'm not hard to find…
I'm the One with the @WWE Universal Title. https://t.co/D2QXj3hv4t
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017
Reigns recovered and eventually was in position to win the match, but Braun Strowman appeared and slammed Reigns though a table he had set up in the corner, giving Owens the victory.
".@BraunStrowman just LAID WASTE to @WWERomanReigns!" – @MichaelCole #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/8BMVqFwjDD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017