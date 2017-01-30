Steve Austin wasn’t impressed with Kevin Owens’ Stone Cold Stunner

Kevin Owens retained his Universal Championship in an epic title match against Roman Reigns – with a little help from Braun Strowman – in a match that saw Kevin Owens deliver a top-rope frog splash through a table and Reigns knock Owens into a dangerous tower of chairs.

Owens used Reigns’ own Superman Punch finisher against him while wearing brass knuckles dropped down by Chris Jericho, and he also pulled out a classic finisher borrowed from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin wasn’t impressed.

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

I'm not hard to find… I'm the One with the @WWE Universal Title. https://t.co/D2QXj3hv4t — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

Reigns recovered and eventually was in position to win the match, but Braun Strowman appeared and slammed Reigns though a table he had set up in the corner, giving Owens the victory.