Saints hype kid Jarrius burns WWE star The Miz in hysterical interview

WWE announced earlier this week that WrestleMania 34 will be coming to New Orleans in 2018, and a number of WWE stars attended a press event that included Triple H impersonating The Rock and The Undertaker making a full entrance (complete with fog).

The New Orleans Saints official hype man, an inspirational 14-year-old named Jarrius Robertson, reported on the event for the Saints in interviewed some of WWE’s biggest names, from Roman Reigns to Charlotte. Jarrius had a hilarious interaction with former Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Who is your favorite superstar? We sure do love (to hate) The Miz

“The Miz: Roman Reigns is your favorite WWE superstar, however, who is your second-favorite…

Jarrius: John Cena.

The Miz: Who’s your third-favorite WWE Superstar?

Jarrius: Randy Orton.

The Miz: … who’s your fourth-favorite WWE superstar?

Jarrius: Zack Ryder.”

Jarrius may have landed himself an spot on Miz TV.

We might have a new host for #MizTV he's got the gift of gab, hard hitting questions. Thank you for the best interview ever. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/gT1OaUaT9s — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

He also went home with a WWE World Championship belt autographed by his favorite wrestler.