Saints hype kid Jarrius burns WWE star The Miz in hysterical interview

Nick Schwartz

WWE announced earlier this week that WrestleMania 34 will be coming to New Orleans in 2018, and a number of WWE stars attended a press event that included Triple H impersonating The Rock and The Undertaker making a full entrance (complete with fog).

The New Orleans Saints official hype man, an inspirational 14-year-old named Jarrius Robertson, reported on the event for the Saints in interviewed some of WWE’s biggest names, from Roman Reigns to Charlotte. Jarrius had a hilarious interaction with former Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Who is your favorite superstar?

“The Miz: Roman Reigns is your favorite WWE superstar, however, who is your second-favorite… 

Jarrius: John Cena. 

The Miz: Who’s your third-favorite WWE Superstar?

Jarrius: Randy Orton. 

The Miz: … who’s your fourth-favorite WWE superstar?

Jarrius: Zack Ryder.”

Jarrius may have landed himself an spot on Miz TV.

He also went home with a WWE World Championship belt autographed by his favorite wrestler.