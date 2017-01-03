Goldberg joins forces with Roman Reigns to take out Braun Strowman

WWE legend Goldberg turned 50 last week, and he returned to Monday Night Raw for the first episode of 2017 ahead of his appearance in the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Over the course of the show, we learned that in addition to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman and all three members of The New Day will be entering the Royal Rumble match. Goldberg was “interviewed” by Kevin Owens to close the show, but Paul Heyman interrupted and teased fans as if Brock Lesnar was about to make an entrance.

Heyman spent the rest of the segment cowering by the end of the ramp, as Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman each made their way to the ring, setting up a faceoff with Goldberg. With Strowman towering over them, Goldberg and Reigns nodded to one another and delivered a double spear on Strowman to end the show.