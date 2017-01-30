Finn Balor’s message for angry fans after the Royal Rumble

WWE set up a dramatic finish to the Royal Rumble Sunday night, as the trio of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker were all among the last five stars to enter the ring with a spot at WrestleMania on the line. The Undertaker emerged at No. 29th entrant, leaving one last spot for a surprise entrant.

Instead of a star making a surprise return or an NXT star making their debut, though, fans were more than a bit dismayed to see Roman Reigns walk down the ramp after having lost his Universal Championship match to Kevin Owens earlier that night.

Still in #RoyalRumble Match:

(All 30 entered)

2. Jericho

8. Sami Zayn

15. The Miz

21. Bray Wyatt

23. Orton

29. Undertaker

30. Reigns pic.twitter.com/ZFBfNRaWNm — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017

Many fans were hoping to see Samoa Joe make the jump from NXT, or for Finn Balor to return from the devastating shoulder injury he suffered at SummerSlam.

Balor’s Twitter mentions were quickly filled with messages from disappointed fans, but he had a perfect response for why he wasn’t in the Alamodome. Balor shared a photo of a mug which has a checklist of all the injuries he’s currently recovering from – along with the result of his match against Seth Rollins.