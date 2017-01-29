Did WWE spoil Royal Rumble surprises on the announcer’s desk?

Heading into Sunday’s 30-man Royal Rumble match, a total of 22 WWE stars have already been confirmed as participants, leaving eight spots for surprise entrants.

Surprise returns are often some of the best moments in every Royal Rumble – but WWE may have given away a few names with the design of its announce desk.

During the kickoff show, cameras showed the SmackDown commentary team prior to the six-woman tag match featuring SmackDown Live stars. Names of WWE stars scheduled to appear were written in red and black on the cover of the desk (which hides the monitors), including Goldberg, Roman Reigns and John Cena.

There were also a few names on the desk that, as of Sunday afternoon, were not scheduled to be competing.

Consider these names to be potential spoilers:

– Kalisto

– Kane

– Goldust

– James Ellsworth

– Jack Gallagher

– Enzo Amore

– Jimmy Uso

– R-Truth

– Jey Uso

There are nine names and eight spots open, so perhaps WWE just chose names at random to fill up the space. All of the above stars are eligible to enter the Rumble, but if they do end up being the surprises, fans will likely be a bit disappointed.