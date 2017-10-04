David Edwards was thrown into the fire as a freshman last season, having to play 13 games with seven starts at right tackle.

He fared well — especially for someone who played quarterback in high school — and earned the job again in 2017.

Wisconsin’s offensive line is quite young. Edwards is a sophomore as is left guard Jon Dietzen. Center Tyler Biadasz is a redshirt freshman. Backups include redshirt freshmen Patrick Kasl and Cole Van Lanen, both tackles, and sophomore guards Jason Erdmann and David Moorman.

But by at least one account, Edwards is shining above them all, including a pair of junior starters, left tackle Michael Deiter and right guard Beau Benzschawel.

It’s hard to measure the play of offensive linemen, but Pro Football Focus has a grading system and issues teams of the week and other statistics on its college football Twitter account. Now, PFF’s grades can be taken with a grain of salt (including from this writer), but they do provide some insight.

For example, in posts tweeted before the Northwestern game, Edwards was listed as Wisconsin’s highest-ranking offensive player — period — and one of the best pass blockers in the country.

#GAMEDAY B1G action at noon today – Northwestern vs Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Us87tZLwI7 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) September 30, 2017

The top pass blocking tackles in the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/VumT3ua4xG — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) September 28, 2017

After Wisconsin’s victory over the Wildcats, Edwards made PFF’s Big Ten offensive team of the week.

PFF Week 5 – B1G Team of the Week – Offense pic.twitter.com/RC4KthaxyW — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) October 3, 2017

The right side of the Badgers’ offensive line — which is the blind side of left-handed quarterback Alex Hornibrook — appears to be in pretty good shape.

Here’s the complete rundown from the first four games of the season:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush 1 yard

BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards

Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Season totals: 6 catches, 152 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD

Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Season totals: 72 rushes, 518 yards, 7 TDs

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Eric Burrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Season totals: 17 tackles (12 solo), INT, PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 16 rushes, 82 yards, TD; 1 catch, 6 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL

Season totals: 6 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 4 tackles (2 solo), TFL

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Kendrick Pryor, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Adam Krumholz, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards

Season totals: 14 catches, 233 yards, 3 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)

Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)

Season totals: 16 punts, 658 yards (41.1 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 PBU

Northwestern: 1 tackle

Season totals: 1 tackle, QBH, PBU

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards

Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards

Season totals: 31 rushes, 137 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards

Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards

Season totals: 7 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD; 6 kick returns, 150 yards (25.0 average)

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

