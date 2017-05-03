The Milwaukee Brewers' Arcia had six hits in the past week and five of those went for extra bases. His two walks, six RBI, 1.062 OPS and solid defense combined for a great week at the ballpark.
USA TODAY SportsBenny Sieu
Vince Biegel (↑ UP)
Biegel is living the dream of every kid who grows up in Wisconsin. The home-state kid was drafted by the Packers with the first pick of the fourth round. Of course, this comes after he tallied 21.5 sacks in 54 games while dressing for the Wisconsin Badgers. Hopefully his stay in Green Bay ends better than Jared Abbrederis', who was waived in October 2016 after a season and change as a Packer.
USA TODAY SportsJeff Hanisch
Corey Clement (-- > NEUTRAL)
Wisconsin Badgers fans were surprised when running back Clement went undrafted. But he signed with the Eagles shortly afterwards, which presents him with a legitimate opportunity for quality playing time, and, perhaps, being a first- and second-down back in the future.
Jerome MironJerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin King (↑ UP)
King earned mad respect from us when he stayed in the NFL Draft green room for Round 2 despite not being picked on Thursday in Round 1. It worked out just fine for the 6-foot-3 cornerback, who was selected with the first pick in the second round by Green Bay. King joins a Packers secondary that longs for consistent play.
Jennifer BuchananJennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes (↓ DOWN)
Neither of the former Wisconsin Badgers were among the 60 players invited to the NBA Combine (although Hayes reportedly is an alternate invite). Also, Koenig was injured at the Portsmouth Invitational and played just one game.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Christine Michael, Don Jackson (↓ DOWN)
Michael and Jackson were cut by the Packers earlier this week after general manager Ted Thompson drafted not one, not two, but three running backs to take their places on the roster. This is the business side of the NFL Draft – when you add players, some others need to go.
Domingo Santana (↑ UP)
Santana entered last week hitting just .183 through 22 games, but he rallied for three home runs and seven RBI. He basically won the April 30 game for the Brewers when he hit two homers in a tight 4-3 victory.