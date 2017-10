Well, they tried.

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 116 yards, David Irving broke through for two sacks; on most days, that's going to be enough for a win.

Not this time.

Aaron Rodgers did what Aaron Rodgers does, orchestrating another heroic two-minute drill to carry the Green Bay Packers to a 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, relegating all of Prescott and Elliott's successes to fantasy football fodder.

Rookie running back Aaron Jones staked his claim to a major role, rushing for more than 100 yards in his first career start, while Davante Adams returned following a gut-wrenching hit in Week 4 to lead the Packers' receiving corps.

The defense made plays, too.

Corner back Damarious Randall returned a game-changing interception for a touchdown just a week after being first benched, then sent to the locker room during the Packers game against the Chicago Bears last week.