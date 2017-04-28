Top Tweets: No free Tootsie Pop for former Badger Ryan Groy Dave Heller @dave_heller FOX Sports Wisconsin Apr 28, 2017 at 8:00a ET Joe Thomas, Browns and ex-Badgers tackle TWITTER NAME: @joethomas73 POST: You can hug him, but he never hugs back. #civilwarface HELLER'S TAKE: #sad Courtesy Joe Thomas via Twitter Ryan Groy, Bills and ex-Badgers guard TWITTER NAME: @disGROYer79 POST: Jackpot!! HELLER'S TAKE: One of the best early versions of an urban myth. (Sorry, no free Tootsie Pop for you.) Courtesy Ryan Groy via Twitter Corey Knebel, Brewers reliever TWITTER NAME: @coreyknebel29 POST: @jrjanis I'm upgrading awareness but I have no idea what it even means. I just want you aware of it. HELLER'S TAKE: Somewhere Janis had his Spidey senses tingle. Courtesy Corey Knebel via Twitter Jack Popp, Badgers wide receiver TWITTER NAME: @JACKdoes_it POST: I just witnessed @QoDeep_87 knock over a row of seats as he one handed a t shirt at the bucks game. #fearthedeer HELLER'S TAKE: You can take the wide receiver out of the . . . or something along those lines. Courtesy Jack Popp via Twitter Jermichael Finley, ex-Packers tight end TWITTER NAME: @JermichaelF88 POST: Finley's Golf Classic. HELLER'S TAKE: Someone has been shopping at the Rodney Dangerfield Caddyshack collection Courtesy Jermichael Finley via Twitter Jessie Vetter, ex-Badgers goalie TWITTER NAME: @Vetter31 POST: New addition to our fridge!! @amfam HELLER'S TAKE: Honestly, not the thought I need when I'm about to open the fridge. Courtesy Jessie Vetter via Twitter Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback TWITTER NAME: @AaronRodgers12 POST: Happy to see @MoneyLynch back in the league. NFL is better with you back. You still can't throw farther than me tho. #TownBidNess #facts HELLER'S TAKE: Yeah, well what about a Skittles-eating contest? I'll go with Beast Mode. USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer Alex Hornibrook, Badgers quarterback INSTAGRAM NAME: @alexhornibrook POST: Glad I got to make this little girl's Snapchat story.. great spring ball in Madison HELLER'S TAKE: Snapchat story? Whatever happened to autographs? (Now get off my lawn!) Courtesy Alex Hornibrook via Instagram Matt Ferris, Badgers guard INSTAGRAM NAME: @mattferris4 POST: Who got next HELLER'S TAKE: This is the best bowling foursome since either "The Big Lebowski" or Pin Pals. Courtesy Matt Ferris via Instagram Bryan Bulaga, Packers tackle TWITTER NAME: @BBulaga POST: Wow . . . I can't believe it's snowing in Suamico right now . . . wait yeah I can it's only April in Green Bay HELLER'S TAKE: That's cold. (I'll see myself out now.) USA TODAY Sports Mike DiNovo Next Gallery 8 Get up, get outta here, gone ... Thames' stock rising like his homers Start Gallery »