Top Tweets: Broxton charges up Brewers’ bats

FOX Sports Wisconsin rounds up the week's top tweets
Marques Johnson, FOX Sports Wisconsin color commentator
TWITTER NAME: @olskool888
POST: Playoffs Be Uber Intense...
TOM’S TAKE: #FearTheDeer #FearTheBroadcastBooth
Jimmy Nelson, Brewers pitcher
INSTAGRAM NAME: @jimmy_j_nelson
POST: Just your standard @ericthames rain delay snack. #meathead #brewers
TOM’S TAKE: It all makes sense now.
Eric Thames, Brewers first baseman
INSTAGRAM NAME: @ericthames
POST: #tbt to when my body was "different" and "smaller" 😂 You can have all the quickness and strength in the world, but it means nothing unless you control your head #controlthecontrollables #ridethewave #stretchmorethanyoulift #chopwoodcarrywater
TOM’S TAKE: So, this was before he discovered rain delay snacks?
Martellus Bennett, Packers tight end
TWITTER NAME: @MartysaurusRex
POST: Told my nieces that rainbows are made when unicorns pee in the sky while they fly.
TOM’S TAKE: Hmm…
Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback
TWITTER NAME: @AaronRodgers12
POST: The #midrange GOAT on tv. @DrewGooden #swag #graduate #hashtag #juwannaman
TOM’S TAKE: Even NFL quarterbacks get star struck from time to time.
Dare Ogunbowale, former Badgers running back
TWITTER NAME: @DGO23_
POST: *blank*
TOM’S TAKE: Pictures speak louder than words. Especially if the guy in the picture is now worth $15 million.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers defensive back
TWITTER NAME: @haha_cd6
POST: Lil spring ball practice before class.
TOM’S TAKE: Ha Ha still has two years of eligibility…
Tim Dillard, Brewers pitcher
TWITTER NAME: @DimTillard
POST: Putting this up by the bullpen tonight…
TOM’S TAKE: Not pictured: Everyone gets a trophy at the end of the game.
Matthew Dellavedova, Bucks guard
TWITTER NAME: @matthewdelly
POST: Have to keep getting better 👊 #Playoffs
TOM’S TAKE: C’mon, don’t leave Beasley hangin’!
Keon Broxton, Brewers outfielder
TWITTER NAME: @KeonDDBroxton
POST: If your bats are dead and not getting hits, or making hard contact. Put your bats on the Charger! My bats are charging as we speak.
TOM’S TAKE: I’d like to see some sabermetrics on fully charged bats.