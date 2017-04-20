Every team has its share of hits and misses in the NFL Draft and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. Previously, we detailed the best of the best selections by the Packers since 2000. But, not every choice works out.
Below we're listing the three worst picks from Green Bay's draft picks in the first three rounds since 2000. Why just three rounds? You expect players from Day 1 and 2 of the draft to be contributors. On Day 3, you hope to find someone, but it's hard to say a seventh-round pick was bad, for example. It was a seventh round pick!
All that being said, here's FOX Sports Wisconsin's choices for the worst Packers draft picks since 2000 (listed by round and then in alphabetical order):
Green Bay allowed 4.1 yards per rush in 2006. Harrell, a run-stuffer in his collegiate days, was thought to help the Packers' run defense by helping clog up the middle of their 4-3 defense. But Harrell came to Green Bay hurt (torn biceps tendon) and that just continued in his tenure with the Packers, being sidelined over the years with a back injury and torn ACL. Prior to be released in the summer of 2011, Harrell appeared in just 14 games for the Packers -- just one after 2008 -- recording 28 tackles and no sacks. Perhaps this pick haunts general manager Ted Thompson, but Harrell would never haunt the Packers-- after being released, Harrell never signed with another NFL team.
Getty Images
Jamal Reynolds, DE, Florida State (2001, 1st round, No. 10)
Reynolds was one of the best players in college football in the 2000 season, a first-team All-American and finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Green Bay thought enough of him that it traded the No. 17 overall pick and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck to Seattle for the No. 10 selection, where the Packers selected Reynolds, and a third-rounder. Seahawks fans probably look upon this trade fondly as Hasselbeck played 10 seasons in Seattle, making three Pro Bowls and leading the team to a Super Bowl. Reynolds would play just 18 games (with no starts) in three seasons for Green Bay with 18 tackles and three sacks. A trade to Indianapolis in 2004 was aborted after Reynolds failed his physical (to pour salt in the wound, it was just for a conditional seventh-round pick), so the Packers cut him.
Getty Images
Derek Sherrod, OT, Mississippi State (2011, 1st round, No. 32)
Green Bay took Bryan Bulaga in the first round the previous season and saw a chance to provide Aaron Rodgers some bookend protection for years to come by taking Sherrod, a three-year starter in college. However, he played only five games as a rookie and a broken leg suffered late in the year cost him the entire 2012 season. Sherrod played seven games as a backup in 2013 and eight in 2014 (with one start) but was never effective and was cut mid-year. Sherrod's 20 career games are the fewest of any player drafted in the first round in 2011.
Other 1st-round picks: Nick Barnett (2003), Bryan Bulaga (2010), Ahmad Carroll (2004), Kenny Clark (2016), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2014), Bubba Franks (2000), A.J. Hawk (2006), Datone Jones (2013), Clay Matthews (2009), Nick Perry (2012), B.J. Raji (2009), Damarious Randall (2015), Aaron Rodgers (2005) and Javon Walker (2002).
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Brohm, QB, Louisville (2008, 2nd round)
The Packers were officially making a transition at quarterback in 2008. Brett Favre had "retired" in early March and Aaron Rodgers was now the man in charge. So Green Bay showed confidence in its 2005 first-round pick by … taking a quarterback with its second second=round pick? This pick had been acquired from Cleveland in a trade for defensive lineman Corey Williams, who had 17 sacks in his four seasons in Green Bay. Brohm barely saw the change of seasons. Brohm did not have a good preseason (45.2 percent completion rate, 0 TD, 1 INT), was the No. 3 QB during the season -- with seventh-round pick Matt Flynn the No. 2 -- and eventually waived and put on the practice squad in 2009 before being signed to Buffalo's active roster. He'd play three games for the Bills in two seasons and then serve as a backup in both the United Football League and Canadian Football League. Brohm is now an assistant coach at Purdue.
Getty Images
Pat Lee, DB, Auburn (2008, 2nd round)
Green Bay had three second-round picks in 2008. Let's just say they went 1 for 3 on those (at least the one was Jordy Nelson). Green Bay was stacked with cornerbacks in 2008 -- Charles Woodson, Al Harris, Tramon Williams and Will Blackmon -- but Lee was drafted to be the third corner behind Woodson and Harris. But injuries and ineffectiveness pushed Lee down the depth chart. He'd play just five games as a rookie and 32 in three years with Green Bay, mainly on special teams, finishing with just 21 tackles and never grabbing an interception. Lee did have one shining moment, though, filling in at cornerback in Super Bowl XLV he, by all accounts, acquitted himself well. Lee would play for Oakland (where he finally got a pick) and Detroit in his final season, 2012.
Getty ImagesMike Ehrmann
Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State (2012, 2nd round)
Tabbed by some analysts as a potential first-round pick, Green Bay appeared to get a steal in the second round, a perfect fit in the middle for the Packers' 3-4 defense. Green Bay even moved up eight spots in the draft (dealing a fourth-rounder along with its second) to grab him. But Worthy never did fit in. He had just 11 tackles with 2.5 sacks as a rookie, then tore his ACL at the tail end of the season, causing him to play in only two games in 2013. A back injury held him out of training camp in 2014 and Green Bay then dealt him to New England for a conditional draft pick, which the Packers never recouped. After not playing in 2014, Worthy has appeared in 15 games for Buffalo the last two seasons.
Other 2nd-round picks: Davante Adams (2014), Chad Clifton (2000), Randall Cobb (2011), Daryn Colledge (2006), Nick Collins (2005), Robert Ferguson (2001), Casey Hayward (2012), Brandon Jackson (2007), Greg Jennings (2006), Eddie Lacy (2013), Terrence Murphy (2005), Mike Neal (2010), Jordy Nelson (2008), Quinten Rollins (2015) and Jason Spriggs (2016).
Benny SieuUSA TODAY Sports
B.J. Sander, P, Ohio State (2004, 3rd round)
In NFL history, 20 punters have been selected in the first three rounds. Sander was the first in seven years and there have been only two since. Of those 20, only one played fewer NFL games than Sander's 14 -- Ed Bunn, taken by Washington in 1993 but never appeared in a game. Sander won the Ray Guy Award as a senior, but was benched for his entire rookie year as 40-year-old Bryan Barker did the punting for Green Bay. Getting his chance in 2005, Sander averaged just 39.2 yards on 53 punts, the third-worst average in the league. Sander was cut in August 2006 and signed by the Rams, but, not surprisingly, never appeared in another NFL game. (And did we mention Green Bay dealt a fourth- and five-round pick to take him?)
Getty Images
Steve Warren, DT, Nebraska (2000, 3rd round)
Warren had a problem cracking the lineup as a rookie. He's credited with appearing in 11 games but had no tackles and eventually tore his quadriceps, which would cost him the entire 2001 season. He played in 12 games as a backup in 2002 with 14 tackles and a sack, but he'd fail his physical and be cut in 2003. Warren would sign with Kansas City but never play in the NFL again.
Getty Images
Donnell Washington, DT, Clemson (2004, 3rd round)
Green Bay's third round in the 2004 draft was not good (and is usually the main evidence in the failure of Mike Sherman as a general manager, although he did nab Corey Williams in the sixth round and Scott Wells in the seventh). Cornerback Joey Thomas played 31 unmemorable games in the NFL and we already mentioned Sander. Meanwhile, Washington never played in one game -- the only one of the first 144 picks in that year's draft to not appear in the NFL. A foot injury cost Washington his rookie year then weight issues (and a lack of training) doomed. He lasted two seasons of inactivity before being cut.
Other 3rd-round picks: Marques Anderson (2002), Morgan Burnett (2010), Kyler Fackrell (2016), Jermichael Finley (2008), Alex Green (2013), Abdul Hodge (2007), James Jones (2007), Bhawoh Jue (2001), Torrance Marshall (2001), Ty Montgomery (2015), Kenny Peterson (2003), Richard Rodgers (2014), Aaron Rouse (2007), Jason Spitz (2006(, Joey Thomas (2004) and Kyri Thornton (2014).