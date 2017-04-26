Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second round predictions

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Four of six games in the Ottawa vs. Boston series went to overtime, with the Senators coming out on top in three of the OT contests. The Rangers, meanwhile, trailed the Canadiens 2-1 before winning the final three games of the series. Both Ottawa and New York lived up to their WhatIfSports predictions - we had the Senators advancing 59.2 percent of the time and the Rangers at 68.0 percent.

In the second round, we’re giving the nod to New York. The Rangers won 57.6 percent of simulations against Ottawa, outscoring the Senators by an average of 2.51-2.10. The most common series outcome was a 4-3 win for the Rangers.

The Pick: Rangers over Senators