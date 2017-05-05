‘Undisputed’: LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s ‘ZO2’ shoe priced at $495 … is that too much?

Skip and Shannon debate the price of the new ZO2 show.

More  FOX Sports West  Videos

How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4

How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4

1 day ago

Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit

Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

1 day ago

Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two

Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two

1 day ago

Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies

Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies

1 day ago

The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

1 day ago

More FOX Sports West Videos