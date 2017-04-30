NFL Draft: Jackson, JuJu, Ross, Brown highlight CIF-SS alums headed to next level

The CIF Southern Section is a football talent factory. And, during the 2017 NFL Draft, the leage was well represented! In just the first round, Washington WR John Ross (Jordan HS) and USC DB Adoree' Jackson (Serra) were selected. See our full list of CIF-SS alums headed to the NFL.
John Ross, Bengals
WR John Ross: Bengals (First round, ninth overall).
College: Washington
High School: Jordan (Long Beach)
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Adoree' Jackson, Titans
DB Adoree' Jackson: Titans (First round, 18th overall)
College: USC
High School: Serra
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sidney Jones, Eagles
DB Sidney Jones: Eagles (Second round, 43rd overall)