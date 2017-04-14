The Cleveland Cavaliers will only lose 5 games on their way to the 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe surprisingly agree that the Cleveland Cavaliers will get to the 2017 NBA Finals, but their reasons are a bit different.

