The Cleveland Cavaliers will only lose 5 games on their way to the 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe surprisingly agree that the Cleveland Cavaliers will get to the 2017 NBA Finals, but their reasons are a bit different.
