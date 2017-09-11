We saw ‘full-on beast mode’ from Marshawn Lynch with the Raiders
Skip Bayless offers up his take on Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders after their Week 1 win.
- Marshawn Lynch was shockingly Marshawn Lynch yesterday.
INTERVIEWER: Right.
- I didn't see any drop off. I saw full-on beast mode from the start, first carry. I saw run violent. Run happy. Run-- did he not look good in Raider black? I mean--
INTERVIEWER: Yeah.
- He was home, you know. It just looked like he was in his-- back in a comfort zone. Obviously, he's not a Seahawk anymore, but he's back in his hometown of Oakland.
INTERVIEWER: Right.
- And it was just a pleasure to watch, because I think he had a really good time being back on an NFL field after all that time away.
INTERVIEWER: Yes.
- And usually, as you well know, when you take that much time off and he barely played in the preseason.
INTERVIEWER: Yeah.
- He was good.
INTERVIEWER: But if anybody-- but if any position can take time off--
SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.
- --and come back, it's them. Because you remember, Adrian Peterson never played the preseason.
SKIP BAYLESS: No.
- LaDainian Tomlinson never prayed-- played in the preseason. And that's why we see the transition work so well from college play-- college running backs going to the NFL--
SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.
- Because it's the easiest position to transition to. Catch the ball, run to the open hole.
SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah. So I'm going to give the Raiders this. They went into a-- a fairly hostile environment--
INTERVIEWER: Um-hum.
- --against a very physical football team, both running it and playing defense. It's hard-nosed, man.
INTERVIEWER: Yeah.
- They--
INTERVIEWER: They get out and--
- --rock and sock you.
INTERVIEWER: Dick LeBeau defense can get after you now.
SKIP BAYLESS: They do. And yet, in the end, the reason the Raiders won this game is star power, at quarterback and at receiver.
INTERVIEWER: Yeah.
- Because the first touchdown was scored by Amari Cooper with beast mode on the sideline. And Amari just bowled it into the end zone. It looked like Marshawn Lynch.
INTERVIEWER: Yep.
- And it was just a big-time play made by a big-time play maker.
INTERVIEWER: Yes.
