- Marshawn Lynch was shockingly Marshawn Lynch yesterday.

- I didn't see any drop off. I saw full-on beast mode from the start, first carry. I saw run violent. Run happy. Run-- did he not look good in Raider black? I mean--

- He was home, you know. It just looked like he was in his-- back in a comfort zone. Obviously, he's not a Seahawk anymore, but he's back in his hometown of Oakland.

- And it was just a pleasure to watch, because I think he had a really good time being back on an NFL field after all that time away.

- And usually, as you well know, when you take that much time off and he barely played in the preseason.

- He was good.

INTERVIEWER: But if anybody-- but if any position can take time off--

- --and come back, it's them. Because you remember, Adrian Peterson never played the preseason.

- LaDainian Tomlinson never prayed-- played in the preseason. And that's why we see the transition work so well from college play-- college running backs going to the NFL--

- Because it's the easiest position to transition to. Catch the ball, run to the open hole.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah. So I'm going to give the Raiders this. They went into a-- a fairly hostile environment--

- --against a very physical football team, both running it and playing defense. It's hard-nosed, man.

- They--

- --rock and sock you.

INTERVIEWER: Dick LeBeau defense can get after you now.

SKIP BAYLESS: They do. And yet, in the end, the reason the Raiders won this game is star power, at quarterback and at receiver.

- Because the first touchdown was scored by Amari Cooper with beast mode on the sideline. And Amari just bowled it into the end zone. It looked like Marshawn Lynch.

- And it was just a big-time play made by a big-time play maker.

