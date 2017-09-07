Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- --down. He's not resisting you. He's asking you, what did he do? Why are you doing this? And you're saying, don't move, blah, blah, blah.

But Skip, this is what happens on a daily basis to a guy, not-- or to a guy or a female not named Michael Bennett. And the first thing they say, well, why did you run?

Why the hell you chase me? If you chase me, I'm going to run. Even if I didn't do anything wrong. Because I already know how y'all do it.

I already know what's going to happen. So let's just say, for the sake of argument, the person that ran had nothing to do with the incident. You're going to go back.

And you're going to find out, well, he had four traffic tickets. He had a disorderly conduct. He did something in his past. That's why he was running.

See? Remember, I said it yesterday, Skip. What did Michael Bennett do to make these police officers come in contact with him? Because unless you can see this incident happening to you, it's very hard for you to have empathy and understand what it's like.

- Just for the record, I will bet you a whole lot of Hispanic people have been profiled similarly to this. I would bet you in certain cities in this country, especially.

- Yeah, they get profiled. They get picked up. And they get sent back to where they came from. So I'm not arguing that--

SKIP: Just for the record.

- Yeah, they're a minority. I've got no problem with that. But the problem that I have is that the, and I'm, I know you're not making excuses.

You're trying to be fair, trying to wear both sides of the argument. And I get it. But I just, what, is that why is it that we go, we'll bend over a barrel. We'll do everything in our possible power to make sure that we give the officers the benefit of the doubt, even if they don't deserve it.

While in the same breath, the man that was just doing absolutely nothing, well, he had to have done something to make these officers coming in contact with him. I just don't understand that. That's the part that gets me.

- I don't know. Usually when a tragedy occurs, when an innocent man gets gunned down for no reason, there's usually some extenuating circumstance that could, that should have been avoidable that just happened where everyone was at the wrong place at the wrong time. And then the police officer overreacts. And then he can say, I felt my life was in danger. In this case, not, but--

- But here's the thing, though, Skip. The guy normally, he has a body camera. You would think he would want to turn it on.

SKIP: Don't know why.

- You would think he would want to turn it on. Because you know, they fear for their, Skip, I fear for my life, perceived. Real or perceived, because the judge will always instruct the jury. Real or perceived, might not even happen, but if you thought it.

- Well, if you don't have to worry about having to prove whether your life was in danger, you don't need to have a--

- Joy--

- --camera on.

- I'm trying to figure out, how do you fear more for your life, and you got a gun and a taser. And I got a pair of shorts and gym shoes on. And I, shouldn't I be in fear for my life?

- I got it. So the two suspicious areas from the police side of events is no body camera turned on and gun to head. And I'll blow your head off if you move. Don't get, those are indefensible to me.

- Why not write a report now, Skip? So you know what, so by not writing a report, you know what this tells me? What happened to Michael Bennett happens more than we ever thought.

Because guess what? Because you know they don't like doing paperwork. So if I were, if I were to, every time I threw a black guy down, and he wasn't the person that I was looking for, or I threw a Hispanic or a minority to the ground, and they're not the person that I'm looking for, if I were to write a report, I'd be doing paperwork all day. The undersheriff said he knew nothing.

Skip, this happened on August 26. Michael Bennett let this out yesterday, September 6. So that's what, 10 days, 13 days? He knew nothing about this.

The officer said nothing. Nobody said nothing. And guess what? If Michael Bennett doesn't say what he says, we know nothing.

So guess what? Everybody is not Michael Bennett. Everybody is not going to have that platform.

Everybody is not going to be respected or revered as Michael Bennett. Because the guy in Cleveland, the guy in Chicago, New York is not going to get that benefit of the doubt. Oh, this is a different story.