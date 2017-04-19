Cristiano Ronaldo wants more respect from fans | THE HERD

Kristine Leahy and Colin Cowherd talk Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Bryon Scott on the Lakers, Paul George and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Bryon Scott on the Lakers, Paul George and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

1 day ago

Can a team that doesn't hit a ton of threes win the 2017 NBA title? | THE HERD

Can a team that doesn't hit a ton of threes win the 2017 NBA title? | THE HERD

1 day ago

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on refs - Was he right? | THE HERD

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on refs - Was he right? | THE HERD

1 day ago

Herdline News with Kristine Leahy: NBA's biggest stories (4.17.17) | THE HERD

Herdline News with Kristine Leahy: NBA's biggest stories (4.17.17) | THE HERD

1 day ago

Kenyon Martin on guarding Kevin Durant, Paul George vs Cavs, Chris Paul and more | THE HERD

Kenyon Martin on guarding Kevin Durant, Paul George vs Cavs, Chris Paul and more | THE HERD

1 day ago

Paul George does not need to take the final shot for the Indiana Pacers | THE HERD

Paul George does not need to take the final shot for the Indiana Pacers | THE HERD

Just now

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos