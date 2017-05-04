Did LeBron and Kawhi prove they were better MVP candidates than Westbrook? | THE HERD

Are the NBA Playoffs proving that Russell Westbrook should not win the MVP and either LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard should? Doug Gottlieb explains his case.

