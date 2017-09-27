Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

President Trump has been in an online feud with the NFL for a couple days now regarding national anthem protests. The question is, will this actually hurt the NFL?

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Eric Dickerson reacts to Pitino's firing saying 'all of them cheat'

Eric Dickerson reacts to Pitino's firing saying 'all of them cheat'

15 mins ago

Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

15 mins ago

Jerry Jones took a knee with his team - Should we have been surprised?

Jerry Jones took a knee with his team - Should we have been surprised?

1 hr ago

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George - Can they coexist in Oklahoma City?

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George - Can they coexist in Oklahoma City?

1 hr ago

Kyrie Irving is his own man and he did not want to be 'sonned'

Kyrie Irving is his own man and he did not want to be 'sonned'

1 hr ago

Colin: Cam Newton has only been a great quarterback in about 10 games

Colin: Cam Newton has only been a great quarterback in about 10 games

1 day ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»