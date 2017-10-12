Dolphins tight end MarQueis Gray has a busy agenda on his recovery day. | PROcast

As the Dolphins gear up to face the Falcons, Miami tight end MarQueis Gray explains how he uses his recovery day to get ready for Sunday. #RestedSetGo

More PROcast Videos

Dolphins tight end MarQueis Gray has a busy agenda on his recovery day. | PROcast

Dolphins tight end MarQueis Gray has a busy agenda on his recovery day. | PROcast

15 mins ago

How does Saints linebacker Nate Stupar recover from a hard practice?

How does Saints linebacker Nate Stupar recover from a hard practice?

2 days ago

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox gives you a behind-the-scenes look in the Philly locker room

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox gives you a behind-the-scenes look in the Philly locker room

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE OJ Howard keeps sleep a priority.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE OJ Howard keeps sleep a priority.

6 days ago

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper compares the 2017 Rams to last year’s team.

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper compares the 2017 Rams to last year’s team.

7 days ago

How does Bengals defensive back KeiVarae Russell take care of tight muscles?

How does Bengals defensive back KeiVarae Russell take care of tight muscles?

8 days ago

More PROcast Videos»