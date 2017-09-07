Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Welcome back to "First Things First." Our guest needs no introduction. And yet, I'm reading one anyway. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Thank you so much for being with us this morning. We really appreciate it.

- Thank you for having me.

- Players obviously get excited for a season to start. I was going to ask you if you get excited for the season. But then I realized, you probably didn't even have an off season. Is there any downtime for the life of a commissioner, especially this year?

- Jen, at first, I am excited. This is-- we have a busy off season. We had a very busy off season this year, focusing on a lot of changes for the game presentation. How do we make the game better on the field and off the field? We've focused a lot on officiating, centralizing replay, and also adding full time officials.

But also, spending an awful lot of time on the game presentation. How do we make the experience better for our fans in the stadium and also at home? And reducing the commercial time, and trying to make sure that we reduce the interruptions. I think all those things are going to make a difference for our fans this year.

- You'll be in New England tonight.

- Yeah.

- For the Patriots and Kansas City. Your reaction to what the fans' reaction will be? Do you think everyone's going to welcome you in there?

- [LAUGHS] That may be one way-- that may be one way to put it, Jenna.

- If you got an extra seat, Nick and I are willing to go with you.

- You're welcome. No, I'm excited about being there. Listen, I was up there all day yesterday. We spent the day in Boston. We had a lot of events going on. You know, the fans are passionate and they're loyal. You expect that. And you want that.

- You want that.

- And that's what's great about our game. And so, Patriot fans are going to show that loyalty tonight, I'm sure.