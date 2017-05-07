Dana White reveals McGregor vs. Mayweather date was lost to Canelo vs. GGG

0

A Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather superfight was being targeted for September 16 in Las Vegas. Dana White revealed that the date in Vegas was taken by Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. "We just lost our date to Canelo and Triple-G, but good, that’s a good fight," White told Fight Hub. McGregor and Mayweather will now either need to move up the date for their proposed fight or push it.