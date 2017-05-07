Dana White reveals McGregor vs. Mayweather date was lost to Canelo vs. GGG

A Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather superfight was being targeted for September 16 in Las Vegas. Dana White revealed that the date in Vegas was taken by Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. "We just lost our date to Canelo and Triple-G, but good, that’s a good fight," White told Fight Hub. McGregor and Mayweather will now either need to move up the date for their proposed fight or push it.

More  UFC  Videos

Stipe Miocic explains why he won't become a 'rock star' as champion

Stipe Miocic explains why he won't become a 'rock star' as champion

1 day ago

Floyd Mayweather credits Conor McGregor's skills as a fighter | TMZ SPORTS

Floyd Mayweather credits Conor McGregor's skills as a fighter | TMZ SPORTS

2 days ago

Fabricio Werdum shares his TUF experiences, talks title fight chances | UFC ON FOX

Fabricio Werdum shares his TUF experiences, talks title fight chances | UFC ON FOX

3 days ago

Dillashaw and Garbrandt get into another war of words | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Dillashaw and Garbrandt get into another war of words | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

3 days ago

Fight Replay: Jesse Taylor vs. Mehdi Baghdad | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Fight Replay: Jesse Taylor vs. Mehdi Baghdad | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

3 days ago

James Krause plays truth or dare with TUF 25 questions

James Krause plays truth or dare with TUF 25 questions

3 days ago

More UFC Videos